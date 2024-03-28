Chennai named as hosts of the IPL 2024 final on May 26

Introducing the host city for the IPL 2024 final

Chennai will host the IPL 2024 final for the first time in the league's 12-year history. The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, home of the Chennai Super Kings and last year's IPL winners has been named the venue for the final.

Chennai will also host the second qualifier on May 24, with the first qualifier on May 21 and the eliminator on May 22 scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Getty Images

The BCCI initially released a schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL but has now unveiled the full schedule, comprising 52 matches, including playoffs, which will begin on April 8.

A full schedule was initially not released as the BCCI was awaiting for the country's Electoral Commission to announce polling dates of the upcoming general election in India.

IPL 2025 final stadium information

Stadium M. A Chidambaram Stadium City Chepauk, Chennai Capacity 38,200 Opened 1916

How can I get tickets to the IPL 2024 final?

Tickets for the IPL 2024 finals have not been released yet. However, tickets for the preliminary matches are now available on StubHub. The resale platform has tickets for numerous games, but tickets are selling out fast, so you'll have to be quick.

How to watch the IPL 2024 season?

Getty Images

In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.

Sky Sports has acquired rights to broadcast the IPL until 2027 in the UK. So, it's official - the home of the IPL for the near future will be Sky Sports - making it a good option for cricket fans.

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.