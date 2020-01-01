Chelsea defender Tomori subject of loan interest from Newcastle and several European clubs

The Blues academy graduate looks set for a temporary move to earn first-team football having struggled for minutes this season

Chelsea are fielding interest regarding a possible loan move for Fikayo Tomori in January, with among a group of clubs across Europe having made contact.

Frank Lampard signified Tomori's reduced status in the squad by leaving him on the bench despite nine other changes to his team from , in the away clash at in the .

Tomori has found himself fifth in the centre-back pecking order. It has led to just two starts in the League Cup and one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season.

West Ham had agreed on a loan deal for the 22-year-old on deadline day in the summer, but he rejected it in the final minutes of the transfer window.

Tomori didn't want to be rushed into making a move that would not see him develop, but now he is preparing to revisit his options in January.

are willing to let one centre-half go in January having also explored offloading Antonio Rudiger, who has since worked his way back into his manager's thoughts.

Lampard spoke about his lack of minutes for one-time international Tomori in recent months.

“I think there are arguments on both sides,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.”

Andreas Christensen has only 18 months left to run on his current contract but both parties have been reluctant about opening talks until later in the season.

Chelsea will also try to sell a left-back in January with Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso to both explore possible exits.

had agreed on a loan move with an option to buy for Emerson late on deadline day, but it fell through as time ran out to complete the medical.

The Turin giants could come back in for the international. At the same time, Internazionale manager Antonio Conte has long held an interest in working with Alonso again having brought him to west London.

Meanwhile, Lampard has said that he wants to keep Olivier Giroud at all costs but it is understood that he wants increased game time to ensure he gets into France's Euro 2020 squad.

Chelsea's priority is to sell or loan players in January, but they maintain long-term interest in several transfer targets including West Ham's Declan Rice and defender Ben White.