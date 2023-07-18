Chelsea set to sign USWNT prospect & Tigres star Mia Fishel for bumper fee

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign U.S. women's national team prospect Mia Fishel for a fee not too far off what the club paid for Lauren James.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was first reported by Fox Sports in Mexico that Fishel was set to join the Women's Super League champions and now AM has provided a further update, stating the fee for the Tigres forward to be $260,000 (£199,500 / €231,500). Chelsea paid an initial £200,000 for England star James two years ago, which was a record fee between WSL clubs at the time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fishel was initially drafted to play in the NWSL in late 2021 but instead opted to go to Mexico and the incredibly exciting Liga MX Femenil. “What I did was historic," the 22-year-old told GOAL last year. “You don't see U.S. players coming to Mexico. The rate at which the league has been growing was also very appealing. They've only been here for five years or so and the global media recognition, the passionate fans, playing in [large] stadiums, you just don't get that in the U.S."

In her time with the club, Fishel has made a real name for herself, scoring 38 goals in 48 Liga MX games to help the club win the 2022 Apertura. In that form, it's been somewhat surprising not to see the forward, capped up to under-20 level, looked at by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a camp. But a move to England and Chelsea could certainly boost her chances of getting that opportunity.

WHAT NEXT? Reports suggest the deal for Fishel is almost complete so an announcement from Chelsea may not be too far away. The club has been busy this summer, signing the likes of USWNT star Catarina Macario, Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan and England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.