Chelsea confirm signing of Nicolas Jackson to eight-year contract in €35m transfer from Villarreal

- Jackson joins for €35m
- Striker scored 12 goals in La Liga in 2022-23
- 22-year-old pens eight-year deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Jackson has signed an eight-year contract with the Blues after an impressive season in which he scored 12 La Liga goals for Villarreal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson nearly moved to Bournemouth earlier this year, but the deal fell through due to a failed medical. Jackson will be part of a new-look Chelsea attack alongside Christopher Nkunku.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Jackson now confirmed, Chelsea now need to clear more deadwood in attack. Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are still on the club's books, and they will all need to be sold in the coming weeks.