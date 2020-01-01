Chelsea midfielder Havertz tests positive for Covid-19
Comments()
Getty
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, the Germany international has entered self-isolation and was left out of Chelsea's team for their Champions League clash with Rennes on Wednesday.
Havertz will also miss Chelsea's match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears likely to miss Germany's upcoming trio of matches as well.
More to follow...