Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Havertz tests positive for Covid-19

Havertz Chelsea 2020
The 21-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after Frank Lampard confirmed he has contracted coronavirus

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Germany international has entered self-isolation and was left out of Chelsea's team for their Champions League clash with Rennes on Wednesday.

Havertz will also miss Chelsea's match against Sheffield United on Saturday while he also appears likely to miss Germany's upcoming trio of matches as well.

