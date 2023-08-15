Will Chelsea ever stop spending?! Michael Olise set to join Blues in cut-price £35m move from Crystal Palace

Matthew Holt
Michael-OLISE(C)GettyImages
M. OliseChelseaPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceTransfers

Chelsea are said to have activated the £35 million ($44.5m) release clause in Michael Olise's current Crystal Palace contract.

  • Chelsea expected to complete deal
  • Next midfielder through the door after Caicedo
  • Olise currently sidelined with hamstring strain

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been admirers of the France Under-21 international all summer, with the Blues said to have been rivaling Manchester City in a move for the midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to reports via the Evening Standard just yesterday, a fee of £45m ($57m) had been mentioned as the proposed fee, but Chelsea have now, according to The Athletic, triggered Palace's £35m ($44.5m) release clause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Moises Caicedo's move from Brighton confirmed just yesterday, Chelsea's rebuild shows few signs of slowing down, with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia also set to follow the Ecuadorian through the door.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Michael Olise 2023Getty Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2023-24GettyMoises Caicedo Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? There could be more transfer movement in west London as Todd Boehly continues to revamp the Blues squad.

