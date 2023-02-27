‘I chase the ball like a plate of food!’ - Casemiro still hungry for success after landing another trophy with Man Utd

Casemiro remains hungry for more success at Manchester United, with the Brazilian midfielder saying he chases the ball “like a plate of food”.

Brazilian joined from Real Madrid

Accustomed to trophy challenges

Wants even more success

WHAT HAPPENED? The energetic South American helped the Red Devils to bring their six-year wait for major honours to a close on Sunday when scoring the opening goal in their 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle. Casemiro has grown accustomed to collecting medals over the course of his career – with the 31-year-old emerging victorious in his last nine appearances in a final – but he is eager to make his CV even more distinguished and is ready to give his all in pursuit of any prize.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro has told TNT Brazil: “People who already know me understand I go after the ball as if it's a plate of food. This is my character, that didn't happen because it was a final or whatever. I attack every ball as if it was the last one. I celebrate like this because I'm enjoying it here. I left a great club, came to England and people wondered why. Moments like these are the answer. We all know this is only the beginning, but it doesn't mean we can't be happy. It's one more trophy for me and I always welcome it, regardless of the competition.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 as a five-time Champions League winner from his successful stint at Real Madrid, but he will not be resting on his laurels and wants to make United as dominant on domestic and European scenes. The Brazil international added: “We're growing and gaining respect in this country. But it's early days and we have to keep improving. We can't hide there are teams ahead of us like Manchester City and Arsenal. We have to deal with this reality, but we're understanding our manager's philosophy and we will keep growing. My history has always been about winning since I was a kid, so here it isn't any different. I'm here to help my team-mates and Manchester United.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United remain in the hunt for three more pieces of silverware this season, with Ten Hag’s side sat on the fringes of the Premier League title race while also making their way through to the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.