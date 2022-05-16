Championship play-off final 2022: Date, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream & teams

The Championship play-off final provides a thrilling finale to the Football League season in England, with promotion to the Premier League – and the riches that go along with that – moved to within two distance for two sides clinging to top-flight dreams.

A fixture widely regarded as the most lucrative on the planet always has plenty riding on it, with a heady mix of nerves and excitement to be expected on and off the pitch as players and supporters prepare to make their way to Wembley Stadium.

Two promotion spots out of the second tier have already been filled in 2022, but who will claim the third and when will that enthralling contest take place. GOAL brings you all you need to know right here…

Championship play-off final 2022: Date & kick-off time

Fixture Championship play-off final Date May 29, 2022 Kick-off time 4:30pm (BST)/11:30am (ET) Venue Wembley Stadium

Championship play-off final 2022: TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United Kingdom, the Championship play-off final will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

It can also be streamed through SkyGo, while Now TV subscribers can catch the game if Sky Sports is included in their package.

Over in the United States, a passionate battle to secure promotion into the Premier League will unfold on ESPN+.

Championship play-off final 2022: Teams involved

After seeing Fulham claim the Championship title and Bournemouth the second automatic promotion spot, four teams were left fighting it out for a winning ticket in the play-off lottery.

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town exceeded all expectations to finish third and sixth respectively, with the Terriers and Hatters locking horns in a semi-final showdown that could swing either way.

Nottingham Forest, who have spent 23 years outside of the top-flight, enjoyed a remarkable renaissance under Steve Cooper to make their way from the foot of the table after eight games to end the regular season in fourth spot.

Their reward for that stunning rise was a meeting with Sheffield United – another side that recovered from a slow start to put themselves in the mix for a place among English football’s elite.

Article continues below

The Championship play-off semi-finals take place shortly after the end of a 46-game campaign and require those involved to dig deep into energy reserves as all-or-nothing encounters take centre stage.

Championship play-off semi-finals 2022-23: