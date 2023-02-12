Canada threaten to sue players for 'millions' as Women's team accused of 'unlawful' strike

Canada Soccer has threatened legal action against the women's side in order to ensure the SheBelieves Cup opener against the USWNT happens.

Players decided to go on strike

Comes after a number of budget cuts for women's side

Canada Soccer prepared to take legal action

WHAT HAPPENED? Canada Soccer's budget cuts to the women's team have sparked mass rebellion among the ranks, forcing the players to strike regarding the 'unclear' destination of the funds. However, the Canadian players' union released a statement detailing the governing body's response to the strike, revealing that they face a huge lawsuit.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement explains that legal action would be taken against the players if the SheBelieves Cup does not begin as planned, as the association deemed their strike 'unlawful'.

The players' union said: "They told us that if we do not return to work - and did not commit to playing in Thursday's game against the United States - they would not only take legal action to force us back to the pitch but would consider taking steps to collect what could be millions of dollars in damages from our Player's Association and from each of the individual players in camp."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The timing of the strike action could not come at a worse time for Canada Soccer with the SheBelieves Cup scheduled to start next week. The Candian Women's side are due to face the USWNT in the opening game on Friday and it seems as though that game will go ahead as planned due to the threats from Canada Soccer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA WOMEN? After the threat of legal action was too big to ignore, the SheBelieves Cup will go ahead on schedule, they'll face the USWNT in the opener.