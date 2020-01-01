Bundesliga ready to resume on May 9 pending government approval, says CEO Seifert

CEO Christian Seifert has said that the league will be ready to return to competitive action as early as May 9, although government approval will be required before an official decision is made.

Representatives of each of the 36 clubs in the top two German tiers decided on the date after a meeting on Thursday, with it very much the intention of said teams to finish off the season.

Doing so will undoubtedly see matches played behind closed doors and involve rigorous testing of players and staff for coronavirus, as well as frequent deep cleaning of stadiums.

Seifert told the press: "The Bundesliga is ready to resume, no matter whether on May 9 or a later date. But it's not up to us to find a date. The political decision makers decide.

"We have not defined an exact date today. The fact that we are even able to think about resuming games underlines the performance of the German authorities.

"It would be presumptuous for the DFL to name an exact date for the restart."

Questions have been asked as to whether resuming football would put an unecessary strain on medical authorities in terms of personal protection and testing equipment, to which Seifert replied:

"Professional football would not even consume 0.4 percent of the available test capacity in the country."

