Boateng open to Germany return: You never know in football

Joachim Low said he will not consider the Bayern Munich star for selection, but the defender says he'd be interested in returning to the national team

Jerome Boateng insists he is open to a return to the side, adding that he still has a good relationship with Joachim Low.

Germany boss Low said last March that he would no longer be considering calling up the trio of Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller as the team looked to rebuild and recover from their disastrous defence of the World Cup in 2018.

At the time Boateng said that he still believed that he could play at the highest level while reflecting positively on his time with the national team.

And now, roughly a year later, the 2014 World Cup winner says that he is still open to returning the team, even if Low's focus is on younger options ahead of .

"I think that the national coach expressed very clearly that he wants to go to the European Championship with young players. You have to respect that, that's his line," Boateng told SID.

"But you never know in football: If there's a chance at some point, I'm not opposed."

He added: "I spoke to the national team coach. I absolutely appreciate him as a person and a coach. We had a lot of success in the national team and I developed as a player under him. That's why everything is fine."

In Boateng's absence, Low has turned to a number of different players, with younger defenders such as Jonathan Tah, Nicklas Stark, and Thilo Kehrer all getting chances with the team.

Niklas Sule has also been involved with Germany, but an ACL injury will rule the defender out of Euro 2020

In Boateng's eyes, however, the best of the bunch is defender Antonio Rudiger, whose Premier League rise has impressed the Bayern veteran.

"Toni is the defender at Chelsea, has developed very well and is getting stronger," Boateng said. "I think he is a very important player for Jogi who can play this role."

Boateng has started 13 matches for Bayern Munich this season, having recently reclaimed a more consistent starting berth under interim coach Hansi Flick.

Following a 0-0 draw with title hopefuls , Bayern are set to face Koln on Sunday.

Germany, meanwhile, will face in a friendly on March 26 before taking on five days later.