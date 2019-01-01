Blow for Man Utd as Lingard limps out of AZ Alkmaar match

The Red Devils forward was a substitute himself but limped off the pitch in the closing stages

have suffered a further injury blow as Jesse Lingard limped out of their tie against AZ Alkmaar.

The 26-year-old was only introduced as a 77th-minute substitute but hobbled from the field in stoppage-time with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

The Red Devils failed to register a shot on target in the goalless draw in the .

Though the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Lingard is likely to be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

It is also a further blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without a number of first-team players due to injury.

manager Didier Deschamps revealed earlier on Thursday that midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be out of action for around three weeks after suffering a reoccurrence of an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old only returned to action against Rochdale in the last week after spending nearly a month on the sidelines.

Anthony Martial is also still sidelined with a thigh injury suffered during the defeat to on August 24 while Eric Bailly is out for the rest of the season.

More to follow.