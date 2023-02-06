Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Blackburn against Wigan in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Blackburn Rovers host Wigan in a Championship clash on Monday at Ewood Park.

Rovers have managed to win just one match in their last five Championship games and are currently eighth on the league table.

Wigan, on the other hand, are rock-bottom on the league table and have managed to win only six matches in the entire season thus far.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan date & kick-off time

Game: Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Date: February 6, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 7) Venue: Ewood Park

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The game will not be broadcast in India.

Wigan team news & squad

Shaun Maloney has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their match against Rovers. New signings Martin Kelly, Danel Sinani and Omar Rekik could be handed their debuts on Monday.

Wigan possible XI: Amos; Kelly, Caulker, Tilt; Nyambe, Power, Naylor, McClean; Lang, Sinani; Keane

Position Players Goalkeepers Jones, Amos, Tickle Defenders Nyambe, Pearce, Whatmough, Kerr, Tilt, Bennett, Rekik, Darikwa, Caulker, Hughes, Kelly Midfielders Naylor, Cousins, Power, McClean, Azeez, Tiehi, Sinani, Aasgaard Forwards Wyke, Keane, Scully, Lang, Fletcher, Magennis

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Daniel Ayala remains doubtful for the clash against Wigan. Other than Ayala, Jon Dahl Tomasson does not have any other major injury concerns in his squad.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Kaminski; Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Wharton, Pickering; Buckley, Morton; Hedges, Dack, Brereton Diaz; Vale