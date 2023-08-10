Benjamin Pavard 'would love' Man Utd transfer move as Erik ten Hag faces decision time on his three centre-back options to replace Harry Maguire

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard would 'love' a transfer to Manchester Utd as the Frenchman is open to leaving the German champions this summer.

Pavard wants Premier League experience

Player 'open' to leaving

Man Utd move would be of huge appeal

WHAT HAPPENED? Pavard has been at Bayern since 2019 but, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 27-year-old is open to leaving the German champions and would like to test himself in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano states that Erik ten Hag has a decision to make between going for Pavard or former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is currently at French side Nice, before the end of the transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is also part of a three-man list to replace Harry Maguire, who is all set to join West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? Bayern would likely allow Pavard to leave, should they receive the right offer from the Premier League side. The Frenchman's versatility to play at both centre-back and right-back means he could be a valuable addition to Ten Hag's squad for the 2023-24 season.