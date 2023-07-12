Bayern Munich want to cut their losses! Sadio Mane told he is surplus to requirements after Leroy Sane punch incident & injury-hit debut season

Bayern Munich are prepared to part ways with Sadio Mane after just one season, according to reports in Germany.

Bayern look for out after one season

Have already informed Player

Mane endured miserable year

WHAT HAPPENED? Kicker report that Mane has already been informed by club officials that he is not in their plans for the forthcoming campaign. Bayern will now seek an exit route for the player with Saudi Arabia an option that could match both the player's wage expectations and the Bavarians desire for a fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane arrived as Bayern's star signing last summer, signing a three-year deal from Liverpool. But the Senegalese endured a torrid season with injury robbing him the opportunity to represent his country at a World Cup and blighting his on-field performances. Those frustrations infamously boiled over in Manchester in April, when Mane struck team-mate Leroy Sane in the Etihad dressing room.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Just seven goals represented a poor return for a marquee signing and an exit is seen as beneficial to a club looking to rebuild after a chaotic season that remarkably saw them still crowned as Bundesliga champions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND SANE? As the club's top earner, a swift departure of Sane may give Bayern a little more wiggle room in their pursuit of Harry Kane.