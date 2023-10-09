Not over yet! Bayern Munich to return for £60m-rated Fulham dynamo Joao Palhinha in January transfer window despite his new long-term contract

- Almost signed Palhinha on summer deadline
- Signed new deal till 2028
- Bayern to try again in January
WHAT HAPPENED? On the final day of the summer transfer window, Palhinha was only minutes away from joining the Bundesliga champions. He had a medical before the deal fell through because Fulham were unable to find a substitute. As per The Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel still wants the defensive midfielder at the Allianz Arena despite Palhinha having since signed a new deal that runs until 2028.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palhinha's new contract reportedly excludes a release clause, which would have let a club to talk to him when a predetermined price was formally submitted. Bayern were prepared to offer the Portugal international approximately £55 million ($67m), but they will probably have to raise the price due to the contract extension.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Bayern will have to work hard in order to sign Palhinha in the January transfer window due to the Cottagers clearly wanting to keep their man, and with a lack of release clause, the two clubs will have to negotiate to reach a conclusion.