Bayern Munich FEUD! Julian Nagelsmann hits out at club hierarchy for leaking sacking news before he was told

Julian Nagelsmann has hit back at Bayern Munich for leaking his sacking news even before it was communicated to him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern parted ways with the 35-year-old German manager during the March international break and replaced him with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel. The club issued the statement of Nageslmann's departure and Tuchel's arrival on the same day, even though the former Chelsea manager's name was floated in the media a couple of days back.

Nageslmann's managing agency Sports 360 claimed that the club did not contact the manager before showing him the door. However, CEO Oliver Kahn told Sky Germany pundit Lothar Matthaus that they could not schedule a meeting with Nagelsmann in person as he was on a holiday during the international break. He later claimed that the manager was still informed of his sacking before the media reported on it.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Germany, Sports 360 said: "There has been no contact or try to get in contact from Bayern. After all the rumours in the media, the management of Julian Nagelsmann contacted Hasan Salihamidzic by themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann had guided Bayern Munich to the quarter-final of the Champions League with a perfect record but were two points behind Dortmund in the title race after losing to Bayer Leverkusen just before the international break. The defeat prompted the Bayern officials to sack him and bring in Tuchel. It was also reported that the manager fell out with several players, including new signings like Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo who wanted Nagelsmann out. On the other hand, players like Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich wanted him to stay.

Matthaus has backed the club's decision to get rid of the manager as he accused him of creating too many problems and predicted Tuchel would succeed in Bavaria.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Tuchel had a dream start to his journey at Bayern as the club thrashed Dortmund 4-2 in Bundesliga on Saturday. They next take on Freiburg in the quarter-final of DFB Pokal on April 4.