It's official! Barcelona lock Xavi down with new two-year contract extension

WHAT HAPPENED? The current terms of the manager were due to expire in the summer of 2024. Hence, the Catalan club tied him down to a new contract until June 2025 with the option of an additional year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi took charge of Barcelona in November 2021 - replacing Ronald Koeman in the dugout. He has won two trophies with the Blaugranas - the 2022-23 La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup where his troops beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

In his 96 games as manager of Barcelona, he has won 60 of them, drawn 17, and lost 19.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi will be back in the Barcelona dugout when they host Celta Vigo on Saturday.