How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will face his former side as Arsenal make the trip to Villa Park for a Premier League tie on Saturday.

Both sides eked out wins in their league openers, as the Villans and the Gunners defeated West Ham and Wolves 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined due to their respective concerns, while Matty Cash is a doubt after being forced off in the latter stages of the Hammers win.

Kosta Nedeljkovic can come in at right-back in case Cash misses out, while Ezri Konsa can also be deployed at right-back - opening up a possible spot for Diego Carlos at the back.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Onana, McGinn; Watkins, Duran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey

Arsenal team news

Midfielder Declan Rice may make it despite suffering from cramps in the Wolves win, with Fabio Vieira also eyeing to get back in action, but Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are certain to miss the trip to the West Midlands.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will look to add their names to the scoresheet once again.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 14, 2024 Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League December 9, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal Premier League February 18, 2023 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal Premier League August 31, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League March 19, 2022 Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Premier League

