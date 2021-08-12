Arteta not consulted over 'All or Nothing' Arsenal documentary

The Gunners will follow the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham in appearing in the Amazon show

Mikel Arteta was not consulted over Arsenal’s decision to appear on Amazon’s 'All or Nothing' documentary this season.

The Gunners will follow the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham in appearing in the show which will provide behind the scenes insight into the 2021-22 campaign for the club’s fans across the world.

And whilst Arteta believes it will be a good thing to open things up for supporters, he admits he was not asked for his opinion on the matter when the club were in discussions with Amazon over the project.

What has been said?

When asked whether he was given a choice about Arsenal appearing in the show, Arteta said: “No. It’s a decision made by the club, in the best possible interests of the football club.

“We need to help as much as possible.

“I experienced it a few years ago when I was at Man City and we are going to help as much as possible, for everybody to see what this club means and how things are done at the football club.

“[We will] be as transparent as we can to show the values, integrity, passions and where we are trying to drive this football club. Hopefully it is a perfect year to show that.

“We need to make it happen. It is down to us to try to produce the best piece that we can, so everybody can feel part of what we do and our fans can be proud of what we do.”

'We will not try to be somebody else'

Arteta does not believe anything will change behind the scenes at Arsenal just because the TV cameras will be around.

“While they are here we are going to try to be us,” he vowed. “We will not try to be somebody else.

“We will try to be us and show what we do. That’s it.”

