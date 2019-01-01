Arsenal's Martinez joins Reading on loan

Arsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has joined Championship side Reading on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners from Argentine side Independiente when he was just 17, but has made only 14 first-team appearance for the club since his arrival.

Martinez has already taken in a multitude of loan moves during his time on Arsenal's books, including temporary switches to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves and most recently La Liga's Getafe in 2017-18.

The shot-stopper, affectionately known as 'Emi', made only one first-team appearance for his parent club this season, taking in a full 90 minutes in the side's 1-0 home win over Qarabag in the Europa League.

Article continues below

In a statement released on their official website, Arsenal said that the player “goes to Reading to gain more first-team experience.

“We wish Emi well for the remainder of the season with the Royals.”

Reading currently sit in the relegation zone in England's second tier, three points adrift of safety, and will hope the acquisition of the former Argentine youth international can help plug a porous defence that has shifted 43 goals in 28 games so far this season.