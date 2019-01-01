Transfers
Transfers

Arsenal's Martinez joins Reading on loan

Last updated
Comments()
Getty

Arsenal have announced the departure of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has joined Championship side Reading on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners from Argentine side Independiente when he was just 17, but has made only 14 first-team appearance for the club since his arrival.

Martinez has already taken in a multitude of loan moves during his time on Arsenal's books, including temporary switches to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves and most recently La Liga's Getafe in 2017-18.

Editors' Picks

The shot-stopper, affectionately known as 'Emi', made only one first-team appearance for his parent club this season, taking in a full 90 minutes in the side's 1-0 home win over Qarabag in the Europa League.

Article continues below

In a statement released on their official website, Arsenal said that the player “goes to Reading to gain more first-team experience.

“We wish Emi well for the remainder of the season with the Royals.”

Reading currently sit in the relegation zone in England's second tier, three points adrift of safety, and will hope the acquisition of the former Argentine youth international can help plug a porous defence that has shifted 43 goals in 28 games so far this season.

Next article:
Luis Suarez: Everyone would like to play for Klopp!
Next article:
As Venezuela's economy and football collapses, the Vinotinto kids are soaring against all odds
Next article:
Copa America 2019 group stage draw: What time is it, how to watch, teams & fixtures
Next article:
Former Senegal defender Omar Daf extends contract as Sochaux manager
Next article:
Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close