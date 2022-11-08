Arsenal wonderkid Nwaneri lauded as 'unplayable' by Wilshere after brace during U18s clash vs Man Utd

Jack Wilshere has hailed Ethan Nwaneri as "unplayable" after the Arsenal teenager scored a brace during a U18s clash against Manchester United.

Nwaneri put in impressive shift in 3-3 draw

Wilshere lauded his second-half performance

Became PL's youngest-ever player in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Nwaneri starred against United in the U18 Premier League Cup at the weekend, scoring twice in the space of nine minutes to help Arsenal secure a 3-3 draw. Wilshere, a former Arsenal academy graduate who now serves as coach of the U18 team, heaped praise on Nwaneri for his second-half display as the youngster gave United defenders a torrid time with his speed and guile.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the first half, he tried to find the spaces, playing in people’s backs and creating space for himself, and we couldn’t find him a little bit," Wilshere said. "In the second half, he was very good. He was unplayable at times. He had a few good moments. In the second half a lot of players stepped up a level, we found some more space. We spoke to them a little bit at halftime about few tactical things which allowed Ethan to free up. We had a really good balance in the team and Ethan was good in the second half.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nwaneri made Premier League history when stepping off the bench in a meeting with Brentford in September, becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the top flight at 15 years and 101 days old. He is still awaiting his next appearance for the senior squad but could receive more opportunities as the fixture list piles up in the second half of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be in action against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but it is unclear whether Nwaneri will be called up to the matchday squad.