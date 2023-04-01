Arsenal vs Leeds United: Lineups and LIVE updates

The Premier League leaders return in action as they take on Leeds United.

Arsenal hold a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the table, having played one game more than their nearest rivals in the table Manchester City, although the outcome of their match against Liverpool at the time of writing this article could change the equation.

The Gunners will now be hoping to make it their seventh Premier League win in a row, a streak they haven't managed to achieve under Mikel Arteta hitherto.

Leeds United, meanwhile, lie in 14th place in the table and are just three points above the bottom of the table. Being so close to the relegation zone means that Javi Gracia's side need results, and they need them quickly if they are to stay up for at least another season in the top flight.

Arsenal vs Leeds United confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Trossard, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leeds United XI (5-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo; Harrison, Roca, Aaronson, Summerville; Sinisterra

Arsenal vs Leeds United LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will be travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday, 9th April, followed by another away game at West Ham United on 16th April.