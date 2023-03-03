Arsenal 'uncertain' over Eddie Nketiah injury but Gabriel Jesus 'not far away' from making long-awaited return

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal are ‘uncertain’ over the full extent of Eddie Nketiah’s ankle injury, but Gabriel Jesus is edging closer to a return.

Nketiah struggling with ankle issue

Slumped to floor at full-time vs Everton

Trossard set to start up front vs Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah was seen limping off the pitch following Wednesday night’s 4-0 win against Everton having come on for Leandro Trossard in the second half. Arsenal’s medical staff are now assessing the 23-year-old and head coach Arteta is unsure how long he could be out for.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s game with Bournemouth on Saturday, Arteta was asked about Nketiah’s fitness.

“We are assessing him,” said the Arsenal boss. “It’s a bit uncertain what will happen with him to be honest in the training sessions. Let’s see, let’s keep the options open. He’s very positive about it and hopefully he’ll be fine.”

When asked whether he was sure Nketiah’s issue would not be long term, Arteta added: “No, hopefully not.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has not yet been able to join in full contact training following his three-month injury lay-off following knee surgery. But Arsenal’s manager was hopeful that the striker’s return was now imminent.

“He’s not far now,” said Arteta. “I don’t want to give a timeline. He’s doing certain things with the team, certain teams outside the team.

“We’re not far away, but obviously he needs to do much more with the team. Let’s see how the next week or 10 days develop, then we’ll have a much better picture.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Bournemouth on Saturday looking to maintain their five-point advantage at the top of the table.