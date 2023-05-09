Arsenal will have to pay £120m to sign Declan Rice as West Ham set final transfer valuation for Champions League suitors

Arsenal will reportedly have to pay £120m for West Ham's Declan Rice as the Hammers set their final transfer valuation for Champions League suitors.

West Ham ready to part ways with Rice

Set £120m price tag for midfielder

Arsenal leading race to sign Rice

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international agreed to stay at London Stadium for one more season after the retirement of Mark Noble in 2022 but reportedly remains adamant about joining a Champions League side when the next transfer window opens. He is on a contract until 2024 with an option to extend it for a further year but is pushing for a new challenge to be able to compete for the biggest trophies in club football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sky Sports, West Ham have made peace with Rice leaving in the summer but have set a British record price tag of £120m for any potential Champions League suitors. However, they are also ready to accept £100m plus a player to allow him to depart, with the proceeds set to go into buying quality reinforcements.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are believed to be the frontrunners to sign Rice but there has been significant interest from other Premier League clubs as well, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. The 24-year-old reportedly earns about £70,000 a week at West Ham and is expected to sign for his new club for triple the amount after rejecting a new £200,000-a-week contract with the Hammers 18 months ago.

WHAT NEXT? After defeating Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League, Rice will shift his focus to a Europa Conference League semi-final tie against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.