Martin Odegaard signs shirt for Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice in tunnel after West Ham's draw with league leaders

WHAT HAPPENED? Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal next season, further fueled the rumour mill as he was seen taking a signed shirt of the Gunners from their skipper Martin Odegaard in the tunnel of the London Stadium after West Ham came back from behind to hold league leaders to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After their disappointing draw against Liverpool, this was the second match in a row in the Premier League that the Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead and dropped points in the end. They now have a four-point lead over Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's men will be next seen in action against Southampton in the Premier League on April 21 before they face title challengers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.