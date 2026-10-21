Arsenal player ratings vs Bayern: Declan Rice earns point in thrilling Allianz Arena draw

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Arsenal secured a resilient 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, underpinned by a late Declan Rice equaliser. Despite trailing to a Harry Kane penalty, Mikel Arteta's side demonstrated tactical maturity to remain unbeaten in the Champions League league phase.

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Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the Champions League league phase with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Gunners displayed immense tactical discipline in the first half, absorbing pressure before Eberechi Eze - introduced early for the injured Bukayo Saka - opened the scoring in the 25th minute by latching onto a sublime Martin Ødegaard pass. However, Bayern’s verticality eventually told, with Alphonso Davies equalising before the break following a visionary through-ball from Harry Kane.

The second half descended into a high-stakes tactical chess match punctuated by individual errors. Ezri Konsa and Jurrien Timber were forced into desperate interventions, with the latter eventually penalised for a handball that allowed Kane to put the hosts ahead from the spot in the 61st minute. Arsenal refused to buckle, however, and found parity through Rice's composed 82nd-minute finish. While Bayern dominated the xG battle (2.51 to 1.40), Arteta will be the happier manager, having successfully navigated one of the most difficult away fixtures in European football.

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Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 7/10

Raya was instrumental in maintaining Arsenal's equilibrium during Bayern's peak pressure phases. He finished the match with 3 saves, including a vital stop from a Dayot Upamecano header early in the second half. While he could do little about Kane's clinical penalty or Davies' close-range finish, his distribution helped Arsenal bypass the initial Bayern press.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Occupying the right side of the defensive block, Konsa faced a stern test against the overlapping runs of Alphonso Davies. He was largely solid in his positioning but was part of the collective lapse that allowed Davies to ghost through for the equaliser. He remained aerially dominant when Bayern sought to cross from deep.

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Gabriel Magalhães - 8/10

The defensive heartbeat of the side. Gabriel recorded 11 defensive interventions, the highest among the Arsenal backline. His ability to anticipate Harry Kane’s movement into the half-spaces was crucial, and he effectively marshalled the penalty area during Bayern's late bombardment.

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Jurrien Timber - 6/10

A game of high highs and one significant low. Timber was excellent in transition, nearly scoring a late winner that was tipped over by Neuer. However, he was the unfortunate protagonist in the game's turning point, conceding the penalty for a handball while blocking a Kane effort.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Calafiori was a constant threat from left-back, leading all Arsenal players with 4 total shots and generating 0.36 xG. His inverted movements caused Bayern significant structural issues, though he was occasionally caught out by the pace of Serge Gnabry on the counter-attack.

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Midfield

Martin Ødegaard - 7/10

The captain provided the game's first moment of genuine quality, executing a perfectly weighted punt in behind the Bayern defence to assist Eze. While he was crowded out by Pavlovic at times, his 85 minutes were defined by creative industry before he was replaced by Merino.

Bruno Guimarães - 6/10

Guimarães struggled to impose his usual rhythmic control against Bayern’s double pivot. He managed a dangerous header that forced a save from Neuer in the 48th minute but was largely occupied with defensive shielding duties before being withdrawn for Lewis-Skelly in the 69th minute.

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Declan Rice - 9/10

A masterclass in modern midfield play. Rice dominated the statistical categories, completing 69 accurate passes from 77 attempts and creating one big chance. His 82nd-minute goal showed remarkable composure, drilling the ball home to ensure Arsenal left Munich with a point.

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Attack

Bukayo Saka - N/A

Withdrawn in the 10th minute due to an unfortunate early injury. His absence forced a significant tactical reshuffle.

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Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz performed a selfless role as the focal point, frequently dropping deep to drag Bayern's centre-backs out of position. He missed a decent opening in the 67th minute from a set-piece, failing to hit the target from close range before being substituted.

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Madueke’s directness was a vital outlet for Arsenal. He played a key role in the build-up to the equaliser, showing great strength and awareness to link up with Gyökeres and Rice. His work rate in tracking back was equally impressive.

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Substitutes & Manager

Eberechi Eze - 8/10

Coming on for Saka after just 10 minutes, Eze was the ultimate super-sub. He took his 25th-minute goal with ice-cold precision, sliding the ball past Manuel Neuer to give Arsenal the lead. His ball retention in tight spaces was essential for relieving pressure.

Viktor Gyökeres - 7/10

Introduced in the 68th minute for Havertz, the striker provided a physical presence that Bayern struggled to handle. His involvement in the sequence for Rice’s goal justified his introduction.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

The youngster was thrust into a cauldron in the 69th minute but kept his cool, helping to stabilize the midfield alongside Rice during the final twenty minutes.

Mikel Merino - 6/10

Came on late for Ødegaard and almost scored a winner in stoppage time, but his header from a corner was blocked by the Bayern wall.

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Mikel Arteta - 8/10

Arteta’s game management was top-tier. Losing Saka early could have derailed the plan, but his deployment of Eze was inspired. The tactical shift to a more resilient block in the final 15 minutes ensured the point was secured.