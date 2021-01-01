Arsenal provide Martinelli injury update after striker pulled out of FA Cup warm-up

The Brazilian was left in tears after going over on his ankle before Saturday's game against Newcastle United

have been boosted by the news that Gabriel Martinelli’s ankle injury is not as serious as first feared and the Brazilian could return to training in the next few days.

Martinelli went over on his ankle during the warm-up before Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Newcastle. The 19-year-old was due to start the game but had to be replaced in the XI by Reiss Nelson, with Martinelli watching the game from the stands wearing protective boot.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was downbeat about the injury when asked for an update after the game, saying the initial signs did "not look good" and revealing that the Brazilian was in tears as he was being assessed in the medical room.

More teams

Martinelli only made his first-team return last month after six months out with a knee injury and there were fears he faced yet another lengthy lay-off.

However, scans have revealed no serious damage and the club is hopeful he will be back in training within days, meaning he could feature against in the Premier League on Thursday.

“Gabi turned his right ankle during the warm-up against on Saturday and was subsequently taken out of the starting line-up,” Arsenal said on their club website. “Gabi has progressed very well and we’re hoping that he will return to full training with the squad in the next few days.”

There was further good news on the fitness front for Arsenal with confirmation that Thomas Partey fit again after a month out with a thigh injury.

Article continues below

The summer signing from has not featured since limping out of the north London derby defeat against Tottenham on December 6.

Injuries have limited the international to just six appearances for the Gunners this season, but he could make a return against the Eagles on Thursday.

Defender Gabriel is also available after completing his period of self-isolation following a positive test for coronavirus. The 23-year-old has not featured since the defeat against on December 22, missing wins against , and over the festive period.