Arsenal legend Martin Keown blasts Sky Sports for their 'biased' commentary and hits out at Gary Neville and Martin Tyler in bizarre rant after Gunners' title bid crumbled

Martin Keown accused Sky Sports co-commentators Gary Neville and Martin Tyler of being biased against Arsenal and blasted the channel.

Martin Keown slams Gary Neville and Martin Tyler

Accused them of being biased against Arsenal

Arsenal lost 3-0 against Brighton

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal legend and pundit Keown was on commentary duty on Sky Sports alongside Neville and Tyler during the Gunners' Premier League clash against Brighton on Sunday.

As Arsenal's title hopes crumbled after they went down 3-0 against the Seagulls at the Emirates Stadium, Keown lambasted his co-commentators for being biased against the Gunners. He even urged Sky Sports not to keep Tyler on commentary in future Arsenal games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on talkSPORT, Keown said, "The Sky commentary yesterday. How biased is the commentary team? It's frightening. Honestly! Martin Tyler is a great professional but he simply cannot hide that it hurts him that Arsenal might win a game of football. Ah honestly! We know that Neville has got the problem. He was almost apologising for it when he said we should be sending Martinelli off (for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma) - no, no, not at all, you go with your instinct.

"So there you go, there's a poke in the eye to a commentator. I should be more be more respectful. Martin's a great commentator, but please, Sky, don't put him on the Arsenal games anymore it's a really hard listen!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "You tell me, is Martin Tyler biased? Get the Arsenal fans on. They've got to listen to it. There's only 60,000 in the stadium, but millions listening on at home. Ask them what they think?"

He went on to call Tyler anti-Arsenal as he said, "Yes I do! Come on, let's get it out there."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side face Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League and if they lose once again, Manchester City will be crowned champions even before their Sunday's clash against Chelsea.