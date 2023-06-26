Arsenal make improved bid of £38m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Jurrien Timber as they aim to close in on the signing of the Dutch defender from Ajax.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners saw their first bid of £30m rejected by Ajax last week and have now submitted an improved second bid worth £38m (€45m). They are now reportedly closing in on signing the player according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League club are offering the Dutchman a five-year contract and the player himself is reportedly keen on joining the Gunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Timber had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United to reunite with ex-Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. Bayern Munich also emerged as a candidate to sign the 22-year-old, but he looks set to end up in north London instead.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal are also on the verge of completing the signing of Kai Havertz and are currently leading the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.