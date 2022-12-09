Antony that is embarrassing! Man Utd star attempts terrible dive in Croatia-Brazil World Cup quarter-final clash

Manchester United winger Antony has embarrassed himself after he took a big dive in an attempt to win a free-kick for Brazil against Croatia.

Yet to score at World Cup

Trying to make an impact as a substitute

Made a fool of himself

WHAT HAPPENED? With their World Cup quarter final clash still level at 0-0 after 56 minutes, Antony came off the bench for Barcelona ace Raphinha. However, he let himself down not long after, hitting the deck in dramatic fashion despite there clearly being no contact made by Ivan Perisic in his attempt to win the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony is well-known for his flair and has been criticised for his showboating in the past. However, this is something else entirely and it certainly won't win him any plaudits.

IN ONE PHOTO

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? After Brazil's exploits at the World Cup, the winger will return to action in England, with Manchester United next playing competitively against Burnley in the Carabao Cup on December 21.