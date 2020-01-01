Anjorin, Bate and the Chelsea wonderkids to watch in the FA Youth Cup final

The Blues will face Manchester City on Monday as their current crop of youngsters aim to continue the club's fine recent run in the competition

have become known as the kings of the FA Youth Cup in recent times, winning the competition in six of the last eight seasons.

And after Covid-19 brought a premature end to the youth football season back in March, the Blues' current crop of youngsters are out to continue that tradition as they contest the 2019-20 final on Monday.

are Chelsea's opponents at St. George's Park after wins over and respectively in Friday's semi-finals.

The current Chelsea youngsters know all too well that winning this competition can boost their chances of earning first-team football, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi having lifted the trophy in the past.

And though they will be without key men Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen after the pair left on loan to earn first-team experience over the summer, there is still plenty of talent for Frank Lampard to keep a keen eye on...

Bryan Fiabema

Signed in January from Tromso, 17-year-old Fiabema has become Chelsea's leading striker within their academy structure following the departure of Broja to Vitesse.

The Norway Under-17 international already has six goals in seven games this season, including four in as many appearances for the club's U23s and the winner in Friday's semi-final victory over Manchester United.

With his combination of speed, power and an eye for goalmarking, he has been marked out as being a nightmare for any opposition defenders to deal with.

Henry Lawrence

Nineteen-year-old Lawrence has already caught the eye of Lampard, with the former midfielder having called the youngster up to join in first-team training when football returned from lockdown over the summer.

The versatile right-back played in several friendlies ahead of the Premier League's resumption and then again in pre-season against at the Amex Stadium.

Lawrence is now set to sign a new three-year contract with the club as he aims to add an FA Youth Cup winners' medal to the one he claimed for playing a key role in the U23s' Premier League 2 title-winning campaign last term.

Lewis Bate

Despite having only just turned 18 on Thursday, Bate has already had a taste of being part of the first-team squad after twice being an unused substute last season.

He would have been one of Chelsea's youngest-ever debutants had he got onto the pitch, and it is felt that it is only a matter of time before he is given an opportunity by Lampard.

The diminutive central midfielder has been likened to Mateo Kovacic for his dribbling abillty. That along with progressive passing and eye for goal mark him out as a dangerous player in the final third.

Dynel Simeu

Chelsea do not just produce attacking players, with 18-year-old Dynel Simeu having marked himself out as a true defensive leader.

The captain of the current U18s side, Simeu was born in but grew up in before being signed by Chelsea at the age of 13.

An England youth international, Simeu is able to match his physical attributes with an ease when in possession, ensuring he has all the capabilities to make it as a modern-day defender.

Tino Anjorin

With Billy Gilmour now a fully-fledged member of Lampard's first-team squad, Anjorin is now regarded as the best player currently within Chelsea's academy structure.

The 18-year-old midfielder has already played twice in the first-team and signed a new five-year deal with the club in April.

Anjorin has already tasted success in the FA Youth Cup having scored in the club's 7-1 aggregate win over in the 2018 final, and after recording 11 goals and six assists in 23 appearances across various age-group teams last season will be expected to lead the club to glory once more in the coming days.