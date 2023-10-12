Anfield atmosphere watered down? Liverpool will be forced to play half of 2023/24 season with stadium at reduced capacity

Liverpool will be forced to play the remainder of the year at Anfield with a reduced capacity due to the ongoing stadium redevelopment works.

Anfield undergoing renovation

Anfield Road Stand will remain closed

Capacity capped at 51,000

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Daily Mail, the Reds have been forced to cap the stadium capacity at 51,000 since redevelopment work is going on in the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand. The renovation will continue until the end of this year, and will be completed in 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID? "I certainly want to thank all of our supporters for their patience and understanding while we navigate through the situation, which as I mentioned has been incredibly challenging over the last few months," chief executive Billy Hogan said in a statement.

"Until we have visibility of all the information needed, we’re going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year. Essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that we’ve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The £80 million ($98m) stadium redevelopment works began in 2021 and were expected to be over by the beginning of the 2023-24 season. However, a change in contractor further delayed the work and the new tier will not be open until next year.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will contact the fans who have tickets for the upper tier of Anfield Road stand to find a resolution before their next match at home against Everton on October 20.