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Khaled Mahmoud

Armed police called! Newcastle star Amar Dedic questioned after being spotted carrying bow and arrow in rural countryside

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Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic has found himself at the centre of a major police incident after being spotted carrying a bow and arrow in the Northumberland countryside. The bizarre scene led to a significant emergency response as authorities moved to ensure public safety in the rural area.

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Major police response in Northumberland

Dedic was the subject of a significant police operation on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a man carrying a weapon in rural Northumberland. Armed response units were among at least six police vehicles dispatched to a reservoir near Military Road in the Harlow Hill area after a member of the public raised the alarm.

The 24-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international was reportedly accompanied by a friend when the pair were spotted with a bow and arrows. In a peculiar twist, the situation saw Dedic cross paths with some familiar faces during the police intervention. Current Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former Magpies defender Paul Dummett were reportedly in the vicinity by chance and stopped to offer their assistance as the scene unfolded, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Official police statement on the incident

Following the encounter, Northumbria Police confirmed that no threat to the public was identified, allowing the Bosnia and Herzegovina international and his companion to depart after questioning, though his archery equipment was confiscated. While the gear was seized, authorities indicated they did not believe there was any malicious intent behind the pair carrying the weaponry in a public space.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police clarified the details of the call-out, stating: 'Shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area. Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows.'

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Enquiries continue into countryside walk

The authorities have underlined that although the gear was taken, the investigation is not yet fully closed. Under current UK law, hunting with a bow and arrow is strictly prohibited, which adds a layer of complexity to the recreational use of such items in rural settings where wildlife is present.

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The police spokesperson further added: 'At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries are ongoing.'

No club disciplinary action expected

Dedic arrived at St James' Park this summer in a £29.5 million move from Benfica, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle. The Bosnian right-back made his Newcastle debut in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season before following it up with two assists in a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over West Brom, establishing himself as a regular starter in the process.

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The Bosnia and Herzegovina international - who boasts 31 caps and one goal for his country - started in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Everton, and it is understood he will face no internal disciplinary action from Newcastle following the incident.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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