Altidore, Miazga step into USMNT lineup to face Jamaica

Gregg Berhalter made four changes to his USMNT lineup for Wednesday's Gold Cup semifinal against Jamaica.

Jozy Altidore will start as the U.S. national team's lead striker for Wednesday's Gold Cup semifinal against .

The veteran steps into the role after sitting behind Gyasi Zardes for three of the previous four Gold Cup matches, but will be called up on to face the same Jamaica side he scored against in the 2017 Gold Cup final.

Altidore replaces Zardes, who endured a disappointing performance against Curacao after some strong showings earlier in the tournament. Altidore scored the winner against in the team's group stage finale in his lone start of the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter made four chances to the squad that defeated Curacao in Sunday's quarterfinal, with Jordan Morris stepping into the right-wing role previously filled by Tyler Boyd, who endured a difficult performance against Curacao. Morris scored the winner against Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup final.

The biggest surprise among the changes was defender Reggie Cannon being called on to start in place of Nick Lima. Cannon started and played well in the team's 1-0 win against Panama in group stage action and will be called up on to help deal with Jamaica's considerable speed in attack.

Aaron Long and Tim Ream retained their starting roles in the U.S. defense, with Ream wearing the captain's armband after Christian Pulisic wore the armband against Curacao.

Matt Miazga will also be making his second start of the Gold Cup, stepping in for Walker Zimmerman, who had been a starter for three of the team's four Gold Cup matches. The U.S. defense has yet to allow a goal in the Gold Cup

Pulisic and McKennie will feature in their customary dual attacking midfield roles and will face Jamaica a month after they both missed the USMNT's pre-Gold Cup loss to Jamaica.

Jamaica's lineup is headlined by forward Leon Bailey, goalkeeper Andre Blake, 's defender Michael Hector and defender Kemar Lawrence.

The winner of Wednesday's Gold Cup semifinal will face on Sunday in the Gold Cup final at Soldier Field.