All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show talks NWSL offseason moves & USWNT contract developments

The NWSL Expansion Draft is set for Thursday night, but Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave have already jumped headfirst into roster building with a flurry of moves following the end of the season.

Both expansion clubs will select several players from other NWSL teams during the draft, which is likely to be somewhat subdued after many draft-related moves already took place.

On this week's episode of All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show, GOAL looks at a busy offseason in the NWSL, as well as some significant developments in contract negotiations between the U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer.

NWSL's extremely busy offseason

Several NWSL teams have proactively traded players to Angel City or San Diego ahead of the expansion draft, receiving immunity from the draft in exchange.

That has seen USWNT stars like Julie Ertz move from Chicago to Angel City, while Alex Morgan has traded in Orlando for San Diego amid a host of other player moves.

Both of the new teams will therefore have a smaller pool of players to choose from in the expansion draft, which has suited all parties well. Many players who have been traded have expressed a desire to join one of the new franchises, which makes for a more comfortable transition than the typical practice of players who are often unwittingly selected in the expansion draft.

End of allocated USWNT players

Meanwhile there was also big national team news this week, with U.S. Soccer announcing it will no longer pay USWNT allocated players to play in the NWSL.

The move, though expected, will still have a major impact, as the burden for paying U.S. internationals will now shift entirely to NWSL teams, while the players themselves will have more freedom of movement.

The onus will now shift to NWSL owners, who will be required to pay competitive salaries or risk losing their American stars to big-spending teams abroad.

