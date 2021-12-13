Alex Morgan has completed a move to San Diego Wave, the club confirmed on Monday.

The United States star will return to Southern California to join the side ahead of its maiden season in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 32-year-old will leave Orlando Pride to return to the state in which she was born and expects to see out the rest of her career with the club.

What has been said?

“I think something I’m really excited about is that I’ve made a long-term commitment to this club,” Morgan said to The Associated Press.

2x World Cup Champion.

Olympic Gold Medalist.

NWSL Champion.

190 caps.

115 international goals.



Welcome to San Diego Wave FC, @alexmorgan13 🌊 pic.twitter.com/fYhKrmLlJ4 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 13, 2021

“I see myself being in San Diego through my playing career. I see my family settling down in San Diego.”

Morgan joins up with Casey Stoney

The San Diego Wave will join the NWSL next season alongside Los Angeles side Angel City FC, which will increase the number of teams in the league to 12.

The Wave will be coached by former Manchester United boss Casey Stoney, who says she is delighted to have the two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist in her roster.

Article continues below

“We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room,” Stoney told the club's website.

“Alex is a proven goal scorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league. I am excited to work with Alex and to see what this team can achieve.”

Further reading