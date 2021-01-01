Aguero close to Barcelona deal, reveals Guardiola

It appears Manchester City's longtime striker is headed back to La Liga, where he first made his name for himself as a young player

Sergio Aguero is close to signing a deal with Barcelona, revealed Pep Guardiola on Sunday.

The manager fully endorsed the move, saying Aguero would provide a huge boost to the Spanish giant's attack. He added that he was happy Aguero could play "alongside the best player of all time, Messi".

Aguero bid an emotional farewell to Manchester City on Sunday with his contract set to expire, scoring twice in a 5-0 victory over Everton.

What has been said?

"Maybe I reveal a secret," Guardiola told BBC. "Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona.

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi.

"I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch."

