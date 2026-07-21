After Months of Uncertainty.. Modric Settles His Final Decision

Luka Modric is set to sign a new one-year deal with AC Milan, according to several reports, just weeks before the Croatian star turns 41.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Croatia captain had hinted he was undecided on his future and might retire altogether. He has now chosen not just to play on, but to keep performing at the top level inside the San Siro.

The new contract will run until the summer of 2027 and could be made official this week. MilanNews and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano both confirm a full agreement is in place. Only the final touches and the signature remain.

Modric is expected to pocket an annual salary of around 3.5 million euros, plus incentives and performance-related bonuses.

The midfielder joined the Rossoneri last summer on a free transfer after a glittering career with Real Madrid, along with earlier spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb.

He played 37 matches for Milan in his first season, scoring twice and setting up three more. A fractured cheekbone kept him out for several games, but he returned ahead of schedule to strengthen the side.