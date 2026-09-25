adidas unveil special edition Argentina kit for Lionel Messi’s final international match

adidas has officially revealed a landmark Argentina collection to commemorate Lionel Messi’s legendary career with the national team. The lineup is headlined by a special edition kit that La Albiceleste will wear during Messi's final international appearance on October 6.

Designed to mark a defining moment in football history, the bespoke kit merges high-performance innovation with deep symbolic tributes to both the country and its greatest icon.

adidas

The shirt's design centres on a modern reinterpretation of the Sun of May, one of Argentina’s most iconic national symbols, spanning the front and back of the torso. The classic sky-blue and white palette is elevated with premium gold detailing across the federation crest, trim, and player numbering, celebrating the silverware and historic achievements that have defined Messi’s international journey.

In a rare mark of distinction, the traditional adidas performance logo has been replaced by Messi's personal signature logo. A bespoke sign-off featuring the iconic number 10, framed by laurel branches and the Sol de Mayo, completes the commemorative look.

adidas

Engineered for the demands of top-level football, the jersey incorporates adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology. Built using 3D body mapping and engineered stretch fabrics, the kit optimises ventilation and moisture management under high-intensity conditions. Perforated three-stripe panels and strategic mesh zones are integrated throughout to maximise airflow and comfort on the pitch.

adidas

Beyond the match kit itself, adidas is releasing a comprehensive Messi x Argentina capsule to give supporters more ways to celebrate the legacy. The collection includes a pre-match range featuring bold graphics derived from the Argentine flag. This culture wear line translates the design language into lifestyle silhouettes for everyday wear, and matching special edition shorts and socks.

Shop: adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit

The adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit is available to buy now from adidas stores, selected retailers, and online at adidas.



