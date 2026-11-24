Achraf Hakimi insisted Morocco left their image in the best possible light as the Court of Arbitration for Sport prepares to rule on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Despite late reports of a potential delay, the Paris Saint-Germain defender remains focused on resting ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Roma.
Hakimi keeps his cool ahead of CAS verdict
Paris Saint-Germain right-back and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi struck a calm tone while awaiting the Court of Arbitration for Sport's final ruling on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the verdict follows late afternoon reports of a potential delay after a last-minute complaint by Morocco.
Speaking calmly about the impending decision, Hakimi insisted he intends to rest at home and prepare for PSG's Champions League clash with Roma rather than dwell on the legal outcome. "It will be a quiet day, I'm going home to rest. Then someone will tell me the decision and that will be it. Then I'll go to sleep for tomorrow's match," Hakimi said.
Hakimi defends Morocco's conduct in the final
The 2025 AFCON final on home soil saw Morocco claim their second continental crown, though the match drew heavy controversy after CAF handed Hakimi a two-match suspension on 18 January 2026—with one game suspended for a year—for unsporting conduct involving Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towels in the rain. Addressing the events of the final, Hakimi defended his actions and pointed to the behaviour of the opposition.
"The decision isn't easy. Everyone saw what happened on the pitch, everyone has their opinion, and I have mine. In football, you can't just walk off the pitch like that," Hakimi said. "I feel I did my job, the team is proud, and they've left Morocco with the best possible image. For me, for the fans, we have to remain proud of what we've done."
Focus turns toward the next AFCON
Hakimi, who finished sixth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or and won the 2025 African Player of the Year award, emphasised that Morocco's squad remains united regardless of how CAS rules. Having represented his country across three World Cups and four AFCON tournaments, he stressed that attention must shift quickly toward future international commitments.
"We're waiting together. Whatever the decision, we have to be ready for the next AFCON, which is the most important one right now," Hakimi added.
Champions League duty awaits in Paris
With the CAS decision pending, Hakimi's immediate priority returns to club duties at the Parc des Princes as two-time defending Champions League holders PSG host Roma.
Having won five Ligue 1 titles and back-to-back European crowns in 2025 and 2026 with Paris, the 28-year-old defender aims to help Luis Enrique's side extend their 100 per cent start in Europe.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.