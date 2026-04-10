A major blow: Bayern Munich will be without their star player for the clash with Real Madrid

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany still faces a major challenge despite his side’s crucial 2-1 victory at Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern Munich raced into a two-goal cushion through Luis Díaz (41’) and Harry Kane (46’), but Kylian Mbappé’s 74th-minute reply kept Real Madrid’s hopes intact heading into the return fixture.

The sides will meet again at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, when one will book a semi-final berth against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

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Bayern Munich’s official website has announced that forward Linart Karl suffered a right hamstring muscle-fibre tear, according to club medical staff.

The club added that the 18-year-old will be sidelined for an unspecified period, dealing another blow to the coaching staff ahead of crucial fixtures.

Journalist Kerry Howe, reporting for Sky Sports on X, added that the teenager is expected to be sidelined for roughly three weeks.

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He will sit out the second leg against Real Madrid and the German Cup meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, and may also miss the first leg of the Champions League semi-final should Bayern progress.

That timeline represents a significant blow to coach Vincent Kompany, who must now navigate a congested fixture list while keeping Bayern’s European ambitions on track.