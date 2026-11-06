Thierno Barry steals the show! Everton striker fires warning to Erling Haaland as Moyes' side overcome Coventry scare to continue impressive winning run

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Thierno Barry continued his remarkable rise as Everton’s new attacking spearhead, netting a quick-fire double to inspire a -3-1 victory over Coventry City on Friday night. The result moves the Toffees into fifth place in the Premier League, capping a week that saw David Moyes reach a historic managerial milestone on the blue side of Merseyside.

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Barry shines as Everton charge into top five

Everton’s resurgent form showed no signs of slowing down at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, even after a sluggish start left them trailing to a Yann Gboho strike early in the second half. However, Barry took centre stage to turn the tide in a frantic five-minute window, scoring twice to maintain his incredible individual momentum. The victory was Everton’s third on the bounce across all competitions, a run that has seen them dispatch Newcastle twice before navigating this tricky encounter with a resilient Coventry side.

The win carried extra significance for David Moyes, who officially equalled Harry Catterick's long-standing record of 592 matches in the Everton dugout. While Catterick’s legacy is defined by major silverware, Moyes is currently orchestrating a modern revival that has seen the Toffees climb above rivals Liverpool in the table. The team managed this latest feat despite the ongoing absence of Jack Grealish, who remained sidelined following a disciplinary breach, showing that Moyes’ tactical system is functioning at a high level regardless of individual personnel issues.

Moyes issues Haaland warning after Barry brace

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Before the match, Moyes had cheekily suggested that Manchester City’s talisman "should be worried" about the competition for the Premier League’s most clinical finisher. While such comparisons often invite scrutiny, Barry’s output is becoming impossible to ignore. The 24-year-old has now registered 10 goals in all competitions this season, trailing only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts among English top-flight players. It is a stunning turnaround for a player who struggled during a difficult debut campaign following his arrival from Villarreal.

Barry’s first of the night arrived in the 56th minute when he rose highest to meet a Vitaliy Mykolenko cross, burying a powerful header past Carl Rushworth. Just five minutes later, the Frenchman showed his predatory instincts by pouncing on a rebound to put Everton ahead, though the goal was not without controversy. Despite Coventry protests regarding a possible handball in the build-up, the strike was upheld by VAR. Barry’s influence extended beyond his own goals, as he later turned provider for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to seal the points with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

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Lampard left frustrated by VAR controversy

For Coventry manager Frank Lampard, a return to his former club ended in bitterness following several contentious refereeing decisions. The visitors felt aggrieved in the first half when James Tarkowski appeared to pull Caleb Yirenkyi’s hair inside the penalty area, an incident that went unpunished. Lampard’s frustrations were further compounded early in the second half when a challenge by Mykolenko on Taiwo Awoniyi was deemed to be just outside the area, denying the Sky Blues a potential spot-kick that could have altered the game's complexion. The result leaves Coventry in 16th place, having suffered three defeats in their last four outings.