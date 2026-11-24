Share Follow GOAL on Google

The long-standing dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations crown has reached a final resolution after the Court of Arbitration for Sport intervened. Senegal have been officially reinstated as the champions of the tournament, bringing an end to nearly a year of legal uncertainty following a controversial final against Morocco.

Advertisement

The legal battle for the African crown ends

In a landmark decision delivered on November 24, 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially declared Senegal as the rightful winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. This ruling effectively sets aside the previous decision made by the CAF Appeal Board on March 17, 2026, which had controversially stripped the Teranga Lions of their title. The legal dispute centered on the dramatic events of the final held in Rabat, where Senegal had initially triumphed 1-0 on the pitch after extra time thanks to a Pape Gueye winner, only for administrative rulings to later award the match to Morocco by default.

The core of the dispute involved a walk-off protest by the Senegalese squad during the second half of normal time after a penalty was awarded to the hosts. While the CAF Appeal Board had deemed this a withdrawal under Article 84 of the regulations, CAS found that the referee’s decision to resume the match once the players returned fell within his "sole authority." By confirming the original Disciplinary Board decision from February 2026, the court has ensured that the result achieved on the field of play remains the final word. CAF has responded swiftly to the verdict, stating: "Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it," according to a media statement from CAF.

Chaos in Rabat and the road to Lausanne

The controversy that led to this ten-month legal saga began in the closing stages of a tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. With the match scoreless, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after Brahim Diaz was brought down, sparking a furious reaction from the Senegalese bench. Coach Pape Thiaw led his team toward the dressing rooms in a protest that lasted approximately 15 minutes. However, after veteran star Sadio Mane intervened to persuade his teammates to return, the match resumed. In a moment of high drama, Diaz attempted a Panenka-style penalty that was comfortably saved by Edouard Mendy, eventually allowing Senegal to find the breakthrough in the additional thirty minutes.

Despite the on-field celebrations, the aftermath was marred by a technicality-driven appeal process that briefly saw Morocco crowned champions in the record books. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) refused to concede, enlisting a high-profile legal team to take the fight to Lausanne. During a marathon hearing on October 8, the CAS panel reviewed evidence regarding the referee's conduct and the willingness of both teams to complete the fixture. The final ruling emphasizes that because the game was concluded under the match official's guidance, the administrative forfeit previously awarded to Morocco was invalid. This correction restores Senegal’s second continental title, cementing their status as a dominant force in African football throughout the mid-2020s.

Advertisement Advertisement

CAF confirms implementation of the ruling

The governing body of African football has moved quickly to close this chapter, accepting the court's supremacy in the matter. Social media was flooded with reactions as the news broke, with many fans celebrating the restoration of sporting merit over administrative sanctions. On the platform X, Actu Foot highlighted the official nature of the change, noting that the Teranga Lions are once again recognized as the kings of the continent. For Morocco, the ruling ends their brief period as holders of the 2025 trophy, though the nation remains a central hub for African football as it prepares for future hosting duties and World Cup involvement.

As the football community looks ahead, the focus shifts toward the upcoming 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe is currently engaged in high-level discussions regarding the "PAMOJA" 2027 tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. While the 2025 controversy was a difficult period for the organization, the clear verdict from CAS provides a definitive precedent for match-day protests and the authority of referees. Senegal’s players, who have consistently maintained they were the rightful champions, can finally celebrate their victory without the shadow of a legal challenge hanging over their achievement. The implementation of the CAS award marks the end of one of the most complex disciplinary cases in the history of the competition.