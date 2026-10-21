'The best I've ever seen, hands down!' - Kyle Walker hails Man City star as the most technically gifted teammate he's played with

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Former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has played alongside some of the greatest players in Premier League history. However, the veteran defender has revealed that one of his former teammates stands above the rest when it comes to pure footballing ability.

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Foden hailed as technical king

Throughout a distinguished career that has spanned spells at Tottenham and Manchester City, as well as over 80 caps for England, Walker has shared the pitch with a galaxy of superstars. "Technical ability, (Foden) is probably the best I've ever seen, hands down," Walker said on talkSPORT.

He added: "I've not had the pleasure to play with (Lionel) Messi, but I've been on the field with Messi. But for God-given talent, what Foden has, it's unbelievable what he can do with a football. I always revert back to, if Foden plays like he does for Manchester City, then he will obviously get into the England team."





Champions League masterclass

The England international provided a timely reminder of his immense quality during Manchester City's recent 5-1 demolition of AEK Athens in the Champions League. Foden was the star of the show at the Etihad Stadium, netting a brilliant hat-trick and providing an assist to guide Enzo Maresca’s side to a comfortable victory. This performance saw him join an exclusive club, becoming only the third Englishman to score three goals and register an assist in a single Champions League fixture, following in the footsteps of legends Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling.

Foden's goal-scoring exploits in Europe have seen him climb the club's all-time charts, with his tally of 23 goals in the competition placing him fourth in City history. He now sits behind only Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, and Sterling. The treble against AEK followed a significant goal in the Premier League against Ipswich Town, which marked his first domestic strike in ten months.





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Maresca backs City's star man

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has been vocal in his support for Foden, despite the player facing some challenges over the past two seasons. The Italian tactician expressed his delight with the attacker's recent resurgence and emphasised his importance to the squad's overall objectives.

"I was very happy with Phil, even before the red card, to be honest," Maresca explained following the Champions League win. "I said since day one I consider him one of the best English players. I know how good he is and we are just trying to help him because I’m sure he will help us. We know Phil is a top player. For different reasons he had some problems in the last two years but I know he is going to help us and how good he is.