Back in the fold! Jack Grealish returns to Everton training after disciplinary breach as Brentford comeback looms

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Jack Grealish has officially returned to training at Finch Farm as he looks to put a difficult period at Everton behind him. The 31-year-old playmaker is now targeting a Premier League return following the international break, having missed the Toffees' most recent outings due to a combination of fitness issues and internal disciplinary measures.

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Path to first-team reintegration at Finch Farm

Everton have confirmed that Grealish is back on the grass at their Finch Farm training base, signaling the beginning of his reintegration into the senior setup. The creative midfielder has been following a tailored individual program to regain his sharpness after a period on the sidelines. The club’s medical and coaching staff have designed a plan that should see Grealish rejoin full first-team sessions early next week, providing a significant boost to David Moyes’ options ahead of a crucial winter period in the Premier League.

While the atmosphere at Everton has been tense following recent results, the return of a player with Grealish's technical quality is seen as a necessary step forward. The veteran attacker has only managed six appearances this season during his second loan spell on Merseyside, struggling to find the consistency that previously made him a fan favorite.

Despite the optimism surrounding his return to training, he remains unavailable for the immediate home fixture against Coventry City. The target for his competitive comeback has been set for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on November 23, where Everton will face a resilient Brentford side.

Addressing the recent disciplinary absence

The build-up to this return has been clouded by controversy, as Grealish was notably absent from recent matchday squads for reasons that extended beyond simple fitness. Initially, a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal was attributed to illness, but the situation escalated when he was omitted from the Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United.

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The club later clarified that this was due to a "breach of club discipline," a decision that Moyes publicly supported by calling it a necessary "club decision." Reports have since suggested that this disciplinary action stemmed from an unauthorised absence from the training ground, leading to a period of friction between the player and the management team at Goodison Park.

Contract uncertainty and future prospects

As Grealish works his way back into contention, his long-term future continues to be a major talking point for pundits and supporters alike. He is currently in the final year of his lucrative contract with Manchester City, meaning he is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2027. Some analysts, including former Everton defender Michael Ball, have even suggested that the playmaker could bid farewell to the Premier League in 2027 to seek a fresh start in a different environment like MLS.

Despite the recent drama, Grealish’s pedigree remains unquestioned by those who have watched him closely during his time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Before a serious foot injury curtailed his previous campaign in January 2026, he had contributed two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, proving his worth as one of the most gifted technicians in the squad. The challenge now is to replicate that form and avoid further off-field distractions.