'My heart says Harry Kane!' - Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen names England captain among his three favourites for 2026 award

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Former England international Michael Owen has revealed his top contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, placing Three Lions captain Harry Kane at the forefront of his thinking. The 2001 winner admitted he is desperate to see a compatriot follow in his footsteps by claiming the game's most illustrious individual honour.

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Owen backs Kane for English success

Owen remains the last English player to have been crowned the best in the world, a feat he achieved 25 years ago following a sensational campaign with Liverpool. As the 2026 ceremony approaches at the London Palladium, the former striker has expressed a strong desire to finally see a successor from his home nation. Speaking about the current crop of talent, Owen highlighted that his personal preference lies with the Bayern Munich marksman who has continued to break records in the Bundesliga.

While discussing the upcoming race for the Golden Ball, Owen made his feelings clear regarding the England captain's chances of securing the trophy. "Of course, my heart says Kane. I’d like a new English partner," Owen stated to DAZN when assessing the leading candidates for the 2026 prize.

The case for Mbappe and Yamal

Despite his emotional attachment to Kane's candidacy, Owen was quick to acknowledge that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe remains a formidable obstacle. The Frenchman has often been the bridesmaid in recent years but his individual statistics remain unmatched across the continent.

"Mbappe hasn’t won anything really in terms of team trophies, but top scorer in La Liga, top scorer in the Champions League, top goalscorer in the World Cup. And it is an individual award," Owen explained. Beyond the established duo, the 46-year-old also pointed towards Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as a genuine threat. Praising the youngster's impact, Owen added: "Literally every time I watch him play, I nearly fall off the sofa. He’s just so good, isn’t he?" The shortlist features a mix of veteran legends and the game's brightest rising stars, including Yamal.

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The rarity of the Golden Ball

The pursuit of the Ballon d'Or has become significantly more difficult over the last two decades due to the unprecedented dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Owen reflected on how their duopoly over the award has made it the most difficult trophy to acquire in professional sport.

"It’s got to be the rarest trophy in the world, hasn’t it? Messi and Ronaldo have dominated so much that there’s hardly any about now," Owen remarked. He concluded his analysis by narrowing the field down to his three preferred choices, suggesting that the ultimate winner will likely emerge from the trio of Kane, Mbappe, and Yamal.