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Germany delivered a tactical masterclass in Berlin, overwhelming the Netherlands with a devastating second-half performance. Florian Wirtz struck twice while Brajan Gruda orchestrated a collapse that leaves the Dutch searching for answers.

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Germany asserted their continental dominance with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. The first half was a relatively cagey affair, settled only by Dion Scherhant’s 41st-minute opener following a precise set-up from captain Joshua Kimmich. While the Dutch maintained decent possession statistics early on, they lacked the verticality required to puncture a disciplined German mid-block, heading into the interval trailing by a single goal.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp’s side shift into a higher gear, exploiting the visitors' defensive transitions with surgical precision. Florian Wirtz doubled the lead on the hour mark before Nico Schlotterbeck added a third just five minutes later. Wirtz claimed his second in the 71st minute, and the rout was completed by the exceptional Brajan Gruda in the 78th minute. With 10 shots on target compared to the Netherlands' solitary effort, the scoreline accurately reflected a night of total German superiority.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

A remarkably quiet evening for the Barcelona man, who was required to make just one save as the Dutch struggled to generate high-value chances. His distribution was typically flawless, helping Germany maintain a 56% possession share and recycle play under minimal pressure.

Nathaniel Brown - 7/10

Deployed as a dynamic full-back, Brown provided excellent width before being substituted in the 65th minute. He managed his defensive duels well against Donyell Malen and ensured the Oranje found no joy down the German left flank.

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Jonathan Tah - 8/10

The defensive anchor of the side, Tah was imperious in his positioning. He helped restrict the Netherlands to an xG of just 1.16, winning his physical battles and ensuring the defensive line remained high and aggressive throughout the ninety minutes.

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Nico Schlotterbeck - 9/10

A towering performance from the centre-back, capped by a well-taken goal in the 65th minute to make it 3-0. Beyond his scoring contribution, his ability to progress the ball from deep was vital in bypassing the initial Dutch press.

Philipp Treu - 7/10

Solid and dependable, Treu balanced his attacking forays with defensive diligence. He was part of a back four that allowed only one shot on target all night before being replaced by Jeltsch late on to see out the clean sheet.

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Midfield

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 8/10

The young midfielder showed maturity beyond his years, sitting at the base of the midfield to break up play. His individual tally of one interception was complemented by his ability to shadow Tijjani Reijnders out of the game.

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

Operating in his hybrid role, the captain was the architect of the opening goal, providing the assist for Scherhant in the 41st minute. His leadership and metronomic passing (contributing to 429 total team accurate passes) set the tempo for the entire match.

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Florian Wirtz - 10/10

A perfect display of creative attacking play. Wirtz scored twice, finding the net in the 60th and 71st minutes with clinical finishing. His movement between the lines completely disorientated the Dutch double-pivot of Veerman and Timber.

Attack

Derry Scherhant - 8/10

Scherhant provided the crucial breakthrough just before half-time, a goal that fundamentally changed the tactical complexion of the match. His industry off the ball forced the Dutch into several hurried clearances.

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Brajan Gruda - 10/10

The statistical star of the show. Gruda was involved in almost everything, providing the assists for Schlotterbeck’s goal and Wirtz’s second before scoring himself in the 78th minute. A masterclass in final-third efficiency.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Havertz’s spatial awareness created the vacuums that Wirtz and Gruda exploited. His selfless running dragged Virgil van Hecke out of position repeatedly before his 65th-minute withdrawal.

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Substitutes & Manager

Younes Ebnoutalib - 6/10

Came on in the 65th minute and helped maintain the high intensity of the German press during the period where the lead was extended from 3-0 to 5-0.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt - 6/10

Replaced Brown for the final 25 minutes and offered fresh legs out wide, ensuring the Netherlands could not mount any late consolation attacks.

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Tom Bischof - 6/10

Introduced in the 75th minute for Wirtz, providing energy in the closing stages to keep the visitors pinned back.

Finn Jeltsch - 6/10

A late introduction for Treu; he slotted in seamlessly to a defence that remained unbreached.

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Lennart Karl - N/A

Came on in the 82nd minute for Gruda. Too little time to make a significant impact on the rating.

Jurgen Klopp - 9/10

Klopp’s tactical setup was flawless. By utilizing a fluid 4-2-3-1 that transitioned into a 3-2-5 in possession, he overwhelmed Xavi Hernandez’s side. His second-half adjustments and the timing of his substitutions kept Germany's intensity levels sky-high.