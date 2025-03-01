LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
First Division A
4 - 1
FT
M. Rasmussen
28'
A. Ait El Hadj
32'
P. David
53' (pen)
M. Fuseini
86'
A. Scheidler
75'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-1)
Union St.Gilloise vs FCV Dender EH
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments