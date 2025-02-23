LIVE SCORES
NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Dream Teams
Video
BETTING
Major League Soccer
2 - 2
FT
J. Morris
19'
,
49'
A. Malanda
35'
Y. Gomez
90' + 3' (og)
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-2)
Seattle Sounders FC vs Charlotte FC
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments
;